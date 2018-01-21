Mary C. MUSCAT

MUSCAT, Mary C. (nee Zwicker) of Clarkston; January 18, 2018; age 84. Preceded in death by her husband Frank. Loving mother of Dan, Jim (Loren), Jon (Kristina), Terese (Andrew) Schroeder and Kate (Mark) Hanna. Proud grandmother of 11. Dear sister of Paul (Sally) Zwicker. Rosary Service Monday 7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkstonwhere friends may visit Monday 3-9 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, January 23rd at 10 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford with visiting Tuesday after 9:30 am. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Colombiere Center. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com