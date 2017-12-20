Mary J. TOMBRELLA

TOMBRELLA, Mary J.; of Clarkston; December 19, 2017; age 83; wife of Joseph; preceded in death by her son Joseph Anthony; mother in law of Kim; grandma of Emelia; sister of Jim (Kay) Guida, the late Bessie (Auggie) Patina, Josie (Gary) Shumaker and Vito (Karen) Guida; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston where friends may visit directly at the church at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to MI Parkinsons Foundation. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com