Surrounding by her loving husband, Gerald, her daughter Mia, son Ian and a large gathering of family and friends, Mary Pokriefka passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at the age of 58. Mary was born in Detroit as one of 8 in a loving Italian family. She was diagnosed in her teens with Multiple Sclerosis, yet that never stopped her free spirit. She was married for almost 35 years wherein that time she traveled to 16 different countries, built 3 houses, adored all the chocolate, and drank a lot of tea, coffee, limoncello, and Coke. Mary was an avid Motown music advocate, cherished animals, won 99% of all card games, and made life fun for her children and her nieces and nephews.

Family and friends celebrated Mary’s life and shared memories at the Modetz Funeral Home on Friday Jan 26th. Funeral Mass was held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church in Clarkston, MI. Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to Gift of Life Michigan, Habitat for Humanity, or Mary’s Mantel.