Master Plan public meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON
CLARKSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
6600 WALDON RD.
CLARKSTON, MI 48346
PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the City of Clarkston will hold a public hearing on the Master Plan update. The Hearing will be held on Monday January 14, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Clarkston United Methodist Church 6600 Waldon Rd Clarkston MI 48346. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Public Hearing.
Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.
City Clerk
Sandy Miller
