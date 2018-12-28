Master Plan public meeting

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

CLARKSTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

6600 WALDON RD.

CLARKSTON, MI 48346

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Clarkston will hold a public hearing on the Master Plan update. The Hearing will be held on Monday January 14, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Clarkston United Methodist Church 6600 Waldon Rd Clarkston MI 48346. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Public Hearing.

Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

City Clerk

Sandy Miller