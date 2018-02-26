Matthew Stephen COLEMAN

COLEMAN, Matthew Stephen of Clarkston; February 25, 2018; age 58; Loving husband of Lizbeth for 35 years; Loyal father of Dustin (Laura) Coleman and Ryan (Lauren) Coleman; Beloved son of Joyce (the late David) Coleman; “Pa” of Olivia, Madelyn, Avery, and Emily; brother of Kim (Herb) Bondy, Laurie (Jim) Kletzien, Scott Coleman and Greg Coleman; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Matt was an extremely passionate hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the hardship of Detroit Lions fandom with his family. He was a dedicated worker as a Master Electrician at the Oakland County Road Commission for 30 years. Matt was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ as an elder at Harvestland Church. He was consistently dedicated to the needs of his immediate and extended family and friends. Visitation at Harvestland Church, Clarkston, Thursday at 10am, followed by a Memorial Service at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to CurePSP.org. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com.