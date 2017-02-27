MATTHEW TIMOTHY ROSKO

ROSKO, MATTHEW TIMOTHY, February 20, 2017, Age 34. Beloved son of Paul & Barbara Rosko. Dear brother of Christopher Rosko. Loving nephew of Timothy Hunt (Mary), Susan Barrow (Lon), Carrie Elzinga (Greg), Katharine Shishkovsky (the late George), Michael Rosko, Susan Weinbaum (Richard), Kristin DeMare, Anne Loehnis (Charles), & Allison Trisch (William). Also survived by 10 loving cousins. Services have been held. Memorial tributes to Leader Dogs for the Blind. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com