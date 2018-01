Maxine C. ANDREWS

ANDREWS, Maxine C. of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford; January 21, 2018; age 92; preceded in death by her husband Ford; loving mother of Beth (Dennis) Brown & Kyle (John) Kraft; grandmother of Veronica (Jason) Leung, Hope DeLargy, Jeff (Karen) Brown, Ryan (Beth) Kraft & Lindsey (Noah) Dorfman; great grandmother of Chayse, Reece, Miles, Jesiah, CJ, Spencer, Piper and Ira. Maxine was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Mary Carland. Maxine loved traveling, volunteering and her Red Hat Society. Friends may visit Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Christ Lutheran Church, Waterford. Viewing at10am, Service at 11am. Private Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com