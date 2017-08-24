Mayor appoints HDC member

Cory Johnston is the newest member of the city Historic District Commission.
The city received a resignation letter from Historic District Commissioner Rhiannon Cherwak, saying she was too busy, as well as a letter from Mayor Steven Percival appointing Cory Johnston to the HDC, effective immediately through June 30, 2020, said City Manager Jonathan Smith at the Aug. 14 council meeting.
According to city Ordinance No. 118, Clarkston Local Historic District Ordinance, “the members shall be appointed by the mayor.”
However, some officials thought the new member should have been voted on by City Council.
“It’s always been a council vote,” said Council member David Marsh.
Council member Jason Kneisc said the issue has caused concern and confusion.
“It’s kind of a weird situation,” said Kneisc, who called for an ordinance amendment to be discussed at the next meeting.
Percival said the ordinance reflects state law, and the city Ordinance Committee should look into whether it needs to be changed.
“Do we have an ordinance committee,” he asked.
“I may be the only one left,” Marsh said.
The committee included Marsh, and former council members Tom Hunter and Mike Sabol, he said.
Cara Catallo, member of HDC, said she was alarmed by the appointment.
“I’ve been a member for a long time, and we’ve never operated in that way,” Catallo said. “I strongly suggest to the council you do review that.”
The appointment just before the meeting does not reflect well on the city’s high ethical standards, she said.
“It seemed a peculiar time to find out about it, an hour before the (HDC) meeting,” she said.
“Unethical or not, it’s called the law and that’s what I followed,” Percival said.
– Phil Custodio
Cory Johnston is the newest member of the city Historic District Commission.
I wonder if the council members who are opposed to this have actually read the pertinent city ordinance and state law? The city ordinance, which is almost exactly the same as the state law, was adopted in 1996, the state law in 1970. The ordinance states, “The members shall be appointed by the Mayor.” Council member Catallo says “…we’ve never operated in that way.” One has to ask why they haven’t followed an ordinance that has been in effect for 21 years and a state law that has been around for 47?
As for my being appointed, both ordinance and law state that, “The commission…shall include as a member, if available, a graduate of an accredited school of architecture who has 2 years of architectural experience or who is an architect registered in this state.” I happen to have a degree in architecture and construction engineering, 37 years of experience in design and construction including many historic buildings, and I am a member of the Michigan Historic Preservation Network Historic Resource Council with training for historic district commissioners.
When the Mayor asked me if I would be willing to serve on the city’s Historic District Commission and I accepted, the Mayor and Council really had no choice because that is what the city ordinance and state law requires. No unethical actions occurred and in fact if we are to believe what our city council members have said about past practices, it was finally done correctly. Now if they want to question my credentials and experience for this position, that might be a valid action, but they didn’t. They instead questioned the Mayor who did exactly what the law requires him to do.