Mayor appoints HDC member

Cory Johnston is the newest member of the city Historic District Commission.

The city received a resignation letter from Historic District Commissioner Rhiannon Cherwak, saying she was too busy, as well as a letter from Mayor Steven Percival appointing Cory Johnston to the HDC, effective immediately through June 30, 2020, said City Manager Jonathan Smith at the Aug. 14 council meeting.

According to city Ordinance No. 118, Clarkston Local Historic District Ordinance, “the members shall be appointed by the mayor.”

However, some officials thought the new member should have been voted on by City Council.

“It’s always been a council vote,” said Council member David Marsh.

Council member Jason Kneisc said the issue has caused concern and confusion.

“It’s kind of a weird situation,” said Kneisc, who called for an ordinance amendment to be discussed at the next meeting.

Percival said the ordinance reflects state law, and the city Ordinance Committee should look into whether it needs to be changed.

“Do we have an ordinance committee,” he asked.

“I may be the only one left,” Marsh said.

The committee included Marsh, and former council members Tom Hunter and Mike Sabol, he said.

Cara Catallo, member of HDC, said she was alarmed by the appointment.

“I’ve been a member for a long time, and we’ve never operated in that way,” Catallo said. “I strongly suggest to the council you do review that.”

The appointment just before the meeting does not reflect well on the city’s high ethical standards, she said.

“It seemed a peculiar time to find out about it, an hour before the (HDC) meeting,” she said.

“Unethical or not, it’s called the law and that’s what I followed,” Percival said.

– Phil Custodio