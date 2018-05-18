Melinda JONES (VANCE)

JONES (VANCE), Melinda of Holly, formerly of Clarkston; went to be with the Lord May 16, 2018; age 55. Beloved wife of John; daughter of Carol and the late Joseph Vance; sister of Margie (Kevin) Christian, Martha Marshall, Marie (Bill) Pizzuti and Michael (Terrie) Vance. Also survived by many nieces, a nephew, extended family and longtime best friend Jamie. Melinda was known for her athletic abilities playing basketball and running track all thru her years at Clarkston Junior High and Clarkston High School. Friends may visit Thursday, May 24thfrom 6-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the U of M Transplant Center. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com