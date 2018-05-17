Memorial Day parade

Campbell-Richmond American Legion Post 63 will lead Clarkston’s annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 28. The Clarkston High School Marching Band will join the Post 63 Color and Honor Guard, Squadron 63 Sons of the American Legion, and Unit 63 Auxiliary in the parade.

The parade will form up in Depot Park at 9 a.m. and march to Lakeview Cemetery at 10 a.m. The route will be Depot Road, left on Holcomb Road, and continuing south to arrive at the cemetery at about 10:20 a.m.

The program honoring deceased veterans and recognizing veterans in attendance will begin with the National Anthem and raising of the flag. Guest speaker will be L. Brooks Patterson, Oakland County executive. Students from Clarkston Junior High School will read essays on Memorial Day, and the marching band will salute veterans with patriotic music and Taps. The ceremony will close with presentation of a memorial wreath and rifle volley.

Call Post 63 Sergeant-At-Arms Don Carter at 248-563-2043.