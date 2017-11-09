Michael Glenn SHERWOOD

SHERWOOD, Michael Glenn; of Clarkston; November 6, 2017; age 54; husband of Linda; father of Tia, Kayle, Carlie, Annalise & Dillan; brother of Vicki (Keith) Sievers, Jody Wyszynski, Keith (Alice) Sherwood & his twin Michelle (Scott) McCormick; many nieces & nephews; son in law of Charles & Patricia Hayward; preceded in death by his parents Howard & Donna Sherwood and his nephew Christopher Michael Sievers. Mike was a devoted family man and active member of Waypoint Church. He owned & operated Michael Sherwood Computer Sales & Service/Sherwood Business Machines. Mike’s memory will continue on by all the lives he touched with his generosity and dedication to being God’s hands and feet. Memorial Visitation Friday 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Waypoint Church, Clarkston. Memorial Service Saturday, November 11th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Waypoint Church. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used for the Sherwood childrens’ future education (gofundme being set up)

