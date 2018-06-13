Michael P. NURENBERG

NURENBERG, Michael P.; of Waterford formerly of Clarkston; June 10, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer; age 60; husband of Vicky for 39 years; father of Krystal (Ryan) Fletcher & Jeffery Nurenberg; grandpa of Kyli & Thomas; son of Patrick & Nancy Nurenberg; brother of Sandy (Dan) Barlow & Tim Nurenberg; brother in law of Pam (Mike) Veselsky & Craig (Colleen) Verch; uncle/great uncle to many nieces, nephews. Mike enjoyed fishing & kayaking with family on the river Up North. He will be missed by his dog, River. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4:00-9:00 pm. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com