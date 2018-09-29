Michele L. MALINOWSKI

MALINOWSKI, Michele L. of Clarkston; passed away peacefully after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) on September 26, 2018; age 49. Beloved wife of Tony for nearly 23 years. Loving mother of Emily and twins Tony and Abbey. Daughter of Walter and Lenore Wyniemko. Sister of Karen (Scott) Oliverio, Wally (Kendra) Wyniemko and Jon (Jen) Wyniemko. Daughter in law of Jane and the late Tony Malinowski. Sister in law of Carrie (Jim) Gaeschke. Aunt of Jordan, Kelsey and Paige Oliverio, Sophie, Tess, Brady, Tommy and Miranda Wyniemko, Ryan, Connor and Evan Gaeschke. Also survived by her special care giver Erica Morse. Michele was a teacher for Waterford Public Schools for 23 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially during volleyball and hockey games. Funeral Mass was held at St. Daniel Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com