Michele Montagano

Michele F. “Mr. M” Montagano of Clarkston passed away June 22, 2017 at the age of 49.

He was loving husband of Heather; beloved father of Mackenzie and Callie; son of Joanne (Ed) Libich and the late Milton Montagano; brother of Diana (late Bill) Bise, Milton (Mary) Montagano, Angela Getes, Ken (Kelly) Oliver,





Karen, Donna and Joe Montagano.

Mr. “M.” owned and operated All About Driving for 13 years in Clarkston and Waterford. He became well known and respected with all of the local youth.

Funeral service Monday 11 a.m. at the Clarkston Community Church where friends may visit 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made https://www.youcaring.com/heathermontagano-855263. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com