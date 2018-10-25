Mountaineers edge out win

It came down to the last moments for Everest Collegiate Football as they played at the Prep Bowl at Ford Field last Saturday.

Everest freshman Jimmy Neme blocked Riverview Gabriel Richard’s 23-yard field goal attempt to win the game with less than a minute remaining. The block finished the game with a 36-35 win for the Mountaineers and winning the Catholic High School League C-D Championship.

Senior Joshua Legg led the team in scoring with four touchdowns.

The Mountaineers (8-1) host Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes this Friday at 7 p.m. for the MHSAA Football pre-district game.

* * *

The Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball team won the Catholic High School League West Division with a 3-0 win over Greenhills, Oct. 11. They opened the night winning the first match 25-9, then won the next two matches 25-19 and 25-18.

Sophomore Daniella Mirjah had 14 kills; senior Serra Lowney had 12 kills and four aces; senior Kendall Beauchamp had seven kills, two blocks, and two aces; sophomore Sydney Cooper had a 14-point serve run with four aces; and senior Grace Lowney had 35 assists and four aces.

Following Everest tradition, the team also took a few minutes before the game to honor the seniors Katelyn Allen, Kendall Beauchamp, Grace Lowney, and Serra Lowney.

The team plays Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes in the MHSAA Division 4 Volleyball District Semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The district final is Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Both games are at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian.

* * *

The Everest Collegiate Cross Country team finished the regular season at the Catholic High School League Championship at Kensington Metropark on Saturday.

The Mountaineers finished in eighth place with 160 points. Allen Park Cabrini finished as champion with 67 points.

Sophomore Theresa Waller led the team, finishing in 14th place in the time of 23:11.5. Freshman Avery Herrgott finished in 18th place, 23:21.4; senior Kirsty Liu, 43rd place, 25:40.3; junior Kate Funke, 45th place, 25:52.1; freshman Emily Callaghan, 51st, 26:38.2; junior Gabrielle Lazzara, 59th place, 27:33.7; and junior Katherine Engle, 60th place, 28:19.1.

The Mountaineers head to the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Girls Cross Country Region 36, Division 4 meet this Friday at Lake St. Clair Metropark.