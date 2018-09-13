Mountaineers Update for September 12, 2018

The Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball team wrapped up their third week of competition with two more wins bringing them to 7-1.

They beat Auburn Hills Oakland Christian in two sets 26-24, 25-20 during a tri-match at Oakland Christian on Sept. 6. They also swept Parkway Christian in two sets, 25-21 and 25-14.

For the night, the seniors Katelyn Allen had ten kills, one block, three aces; Kendall Beauchamp had ten kills, one block; Serra Lowney had 13 kills, six digs, five aces; and Grace Lowney had 48 assists and five aces.

Junior Jane Nedwick had ten digs and two aces. Sophomores Daniella Mirjah had 13 kills, four digs, one ace and Sydney Cooper had 18 digs and two aces. Freshman Sally McGrath had one kill and one block.

They head to Novi Christian Academy this Thursday.

* * *

The Everest Collegiate Boys Soccer team played a round of FootGolf at White Lake Oaks Golf Course, Sept. 4.

The activity allowed the boys to grow as a team in a competitive environment. Playing in groups of two, the boys competed against each other to score the lowest round. Special mention goes to Shane Dolan for the low round on the day, Lucas Cross for Closest to the Pin, and Jack Cross for Longest Drive.

FootGolf is a combination of soccer and golf, being more closely related to golf. It is complete with bunkers and other hazards that the team has yet to come across on a regulation soccer field.

The team finished the week with a hard fought victory over Bishop Foley last Thursday, 3-1. The win brings their record to 2-0 in Catholic League play.

They head to Detroit Cristo Rey on Thursday and host Austin on Monday, Sept. 17.

* * *

The 3v3 Mountaineer League at hosted at Everest Academy kicked off their fall soccer season last week. The league is open to children in Preschool through third grade.

All students participating receive a fundamentals lesson from our coaches who are parent volunteers prior to their game time. After warming up with drills for 30 minutes, teams play against each other for 30 minutes with a running clock. Charity and sportsmanship is always the key focus and goal. The league runs for five weeks. The Mountaineer League 3v3 basketball begins Jan. 12 and the 3v3 soccer spring sessions begin April 17.