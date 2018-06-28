Mowers and more in Fourth parade

The Clarkston Area Optimists’ Lawn Mower Brigade has been practicing for weeks for the Fourth of July Parade. Photo provided

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Kick of the Fourth of July with the Clarkston Independence Day Parade down Main Street. About 10,000 attendees are expected to clap and cheer the parade of about 90 entries.

“The parade route is pretty deep with people all the way through – get there early,” said parade planner Joette Kunse.

With a theme of Main Street USA, the parade will start at the St. Daniel Catholic Church parking lot, 7010 Valleypark Drive, at 10 a.m., east on Miller Road, south on Main Street to E. Church Street, ending at the Renaissance High School parking lot.

“We will have a flyover of an A-10 jet fighter at approximately 10 a.m. right down Main Street,” Kunse said. “The 2018 Clarkston Community Award Winners will march along with two World War II veterans with the Women’s Army Corp, and a gentleman WW II veteran.”

The American Legion Post 63 Honor Guard will lead the parade, with vintage military vehicles close behind. They’ll pause for the National Anthem at two locations, in front of 90 N. Main and The Fed restaurant downtown.

School and community groups prepared floats and groups for the parade, including the Clarkston Area Optimists Club’s Lawn Mower Brigade, barbershop quartet representing the Clarkston Cultural Association, Clarkston Alumni Band, and Clarkston High School Band.

“I think of Independence Day as a time to celebrate and remember how we became a country and consider all of our advantages and all of our warts. But we are an amazing country from our beginnings,” said Kunse. “The early settlers to Clarkston and Independence Township came from New Jersey, New York, and many of the New England States. The parents and grandparents of the settlers of the 1830s lived through the American Revolution and it was fitting to call their community Independence Township.”

Parade entry is available until June 29. Go to www.clarkstonparade.org, email clarkstonparade@gmail.com, or call 248-514-1729 for information.

Clarkston Fourth of July schedule of Events

10 a.m., Independence Day Parade, starts at St. Daniel Church and ends at the Clarkston United Methodist Church;

11 a.m., Independence Fest begins in Clintonwood Park, with;

11 a.m.-3 p.m., Military Museum; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans Lunch; 12:45 p.m., Veterans Ceremony in front of senior center; 2-3:30 p.m., entertainment by TJ Craven, Senior Community Center;

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Craft Show, free petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, Discs of Dogs frisbee competition, Clintonwood Park;

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Kids Games and Inflatables, Clintonwood Park;

12:30-4 p.m., Dog Adoptions by Canine Companions Rescue Center, Clintonwood Park;

1.-5 p.m., Clarkston Area Lion’s Club Project KidSight, free vision screenings, Clintonwood Park day camp building;

4-6 p.m., live music featuring Twelve Above, Clintonwood Park Main Stage;

7-10 p.m., live music featuring The Swift Brothers, Clintonwood Park – Main Stage;

10 p.m., fireworks, best viewing in Clintonwood Park.

– www.independencefest.org.