Murder in Springfield

The suspect in a Springfield Township murder was believed to have been found in Holly after a statewide search, Tuesday morning.

Detectives found a body believed to be Steven Kelvin Wilkerson, 15, the victim’s grandson, on railroad tracks in the Village of Holly, after the body was struck by a passing train, police said.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center received a call at 5:42 a.m., Aug. 22, reporting a 65-year-old woman had been stabbed to death in the 17000 block of Sleepy Hollow.

The caller said his son had left a note at his home saying he was going to kill his grandmother. The incident occurred between the hours of midnight and 5:30 a.m.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds in the bedroom of her residence. The suspected murder weapon, a large kitchen knife, was recovered by deputies at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team, and OCSO Aviation unit participated in the search for the victim’s 2006 Pontiac G6, in which the suspect had fled the scene. The vehicle was also located in the Village of Holly.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.