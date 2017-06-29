Music on front lawns

Mike Baker performs at 49 N. Main during Porchfest on the Millpond, Sunday. Photo provided

More than 100 people enjoyed an afternoon of music around the Millpond, Sunday afternoon.

“The Clarkston Community Historical Society would like to thank everyone who hosted, performed or attended our first annual Porchfest on the Millpond,” said Toni Smith, director of the Clarkston Heritage Museum. “The day was a great success despite the cooler temperatures.”

Downtown residents James and Gini Schultz worked for months to line up the porches, musicians, and donations.

“This will definitely become an annual summer event. It was a great afternoon in the village,” Smith said.

The Clarkston Optimist Club was also on hand with their grill to provide the food during the June 25 event, which featured musicians on eight porches on Main Street, W. Washington, Holcomb Road, and Miller Road.

Musicians included The Pat Cooper Irish Band, Annamarie Evans Trio, Mike Baker, EW3 Mike Evans, Mountain Echo Dulcimer Troupe, The Hustlers, Dumb and Drummer, and Chris Himburg.

For more information, call the society at 248-922-0270.

– Phil Custodio