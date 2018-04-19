Mystery at Lakeview Cemetery

Workers at Lakeview Cemetery called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after unearthing human bones near the back, in a spot with no record of burials, 11:11 a.m., April 3.

The bones, which form only a partial skeleton, appeared to have been there for quite some time, said Lt. Larry Perry, Independence Substation commander.

Deputies called the county Medical Examiner, who collected and transported the bones to headquarters in Pontiac for examination and documentation.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lakeview Cemetery was established in 1850, 18 years after Clarkston was founded. Owned and maintained by Independence Township, several early settlers with names such as Holcomb, Irish, Allen, and Clark are buried there.