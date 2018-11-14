NATHAN DANIEL EASON

EASON, NATHAN DANIEL of Pontiac.  Died November 13, 2018.  He was 59.  Born March 27, 1959 in Mobile, Alabama to the late Larry and Mary Helen (nee: Everett) Eason.  He is survived by three sisters, Susan (Gene) Raymond, Cherie (Michael) Wibley and Judy (Ray) Smith; also survived by seven nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and great nephews.  Nathan was a 1977 graduate of Clarkston High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.  He was formerly employed with Clarkston Schools.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery.  Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com.

