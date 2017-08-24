Nature scenes

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Children learned about hiking safety, wild animals and the daily activities of a naturalist at the Wint Nature Center during the Behind the Scenes Mini-Camp.

The two-day camp put on by Oakland County Parks took children off-the-trail the first day, teaching them about hiking through wilderness. They learned how to pack a backpack, make trail-mix and identify Poison Ivy.

The next day campers learned about feeding captive animals at the nature center, and they got to peek inside the blue bird nest box.

“A naturalist is a person with a love of nature who shares their knowledge,” Naturalist and Camp Overseer Jamie Huhta said. “We teach about everything from the soil beneath our feet to the stars over our head.”