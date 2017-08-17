New, classic Disney at dance camp

Girls learned dances to songs from some classic Disney movies including “Pocahontas” and “The Lion King” at Disney Dancing Camp last week.

The camp is through Clarkston Community Education and directed by Cynthia Bass of Starz Performing Arts.

“I did Disney, which was great and I could just bring in all kinds of really different and unique or older Disney movies and some of the kids weren’t even familiar with ‘Lion King’ or ‘Mary Poppins’ or ‘Alice in Wonderland’,” Bass said.

She’s been holding the week-long camp for the last several years with the help of her daughters, Charlotte and Abby. Participants learned a new dance every day and performed their favorites on Friday for parents.

The girls danced to “Colors of the Wind” with dancing ribbons and “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” while wearing lion ears, among other songs.

“We’ve done everything from dancing, crafts, a lot of team building,” Bass explained, “watching some movies, coloring, singing, we’ve been singing ‘Let it Go’ a lot.”

Though the camp is open to children aged 3 to those entering fifth grade, this session consisted mostly of girls ages 3 to 5.

“It was really cool, you know, like we did croquet this week for Alice in Wonderland, had a tea part, Mad Hatter Tea Party. They had never even heard of Alice in Wonderland, which is a classic,” Bass said.

– Jessica Steeley