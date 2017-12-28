New computers

Clarkston City Council voted unanimously, Dec. 11, to approve an Information Technology Proposal from Oakland County.

The plan includes six computers installed and configured by the Oakland County IT team with internet service, routers, and support, with firewall and antivirus protection.

“We’ve been having computer problems in the office,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith. “We really need to take some action on these items.”

The computers were donated by Baker College. Costs include a one-time $4,761 fee, and monthly $160 fee.

The funds will come from the city administration budget, Smith said.