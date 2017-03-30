New foundation for Parkinson’s

Michael Johnson, who has early onset Parkinson’s, and his wife, Stacy, created a non-profit group to help others with the disease. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Michael Johnson’s symptoms over the last few years would be familiar to sufferers of Parkinson’s Disease – chronic fatigue, severe soreness, stiffness and shaking in his right arm and leg – but his doctors were reluctant to make the diagnosis.

Those the progressive neurological disease afflicts are typically over age 55. Johnson was only 41.

“At my age, they were trying to find some other reason,” the Springfield Township resident said. “They don’t like diagnosing it at an early age.”

It took about a year of multiple specialists and treatments before he was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s Disease, last June.

“They don’t know the exact cause yet, and they’re a long way from a cure,” he said.

To help others facing the disease, his wife, Stacy Johnson, started the Parkinson Lane Foundation.

The foundation helps people maintain movement and mobility through exercise and therapy.

“Most organizations are collecting money and working to find a cure and those organizations are doing great work, but people still need support to get their exercise and therapy while that research continues,” Michael said. “We want to help people who can’t afford therapy or exercise. It is crucial to keep people moving. That made the difference for me.”

Six months ago, he was hunched over with a severe limp.

“Now I’m on a treadmill, walking, getting strength and motion back,” he said.

“We’re just learning about so many people out there who need help,” said Stacy, who was born and raised in Clarkston. “It’s a big deal to us. We’ve seen firsthand, people need the help.”

One of their goals is to establish a location with an exercise room and physical therapist, Michael said.

“People could come in at no cost, work out, and take classes on how to keep moving,” he said. “It would provide a safe space you can come and be comfortable when you work out. It can be embarrassing to be in a gym. When you’re shaky, it feels like people are staring.”

They filed the 501c3 nonprofit organization paperwork and it became official at the end of August.

Their website, www.parkinsonlane.org, is up and running. It includes a blog written by Michael about his experiences, information on Parkinson’s, and an online store offering clothing, jewelry, and home decor.

“We make everything sold there,” Stacy said. “All profits go to help people get to classes.”

They have over 1,000 followers so far on Twitter, and they also have a Facebook page.

“It’s doing well. We’re trying to get information out there, and share daily experiences and up-to-date news stories,” he said.

They’re brainstorming ideas for fundraisers this year, including a backyard drive-in movie night and a golf outing in the summer.

“I’m looking forward to that. I haven’t played golf in a year and a half,” Michael said.

They’re also busy with their son, who is graduating from Clarkston High School this year.

“It’s been interesting,” Stacy said. “Helping others, that’s been the rewarding part. Seeing progress in other people helps me get through my own day.”