New ideas for superintendent evaluation

Clarkston Board of Education is considering a new evaluation model for Superintendent Shawn Ryan.

Scott Corba and Patricia Poupard of Collins and Blaha, P.C., presented their model to evaluate the superintendent using categories Visionary and leadership; Policy and governance; Instructional leadership; Communication and community relations; Organizational management; Professionalism and ethics; and Optional and statutory factors.

The evaluation would include discussion of each component, then review and discussion to reach an overall rating, said Corba at the Oct. 8 school board meeting.

“ A student growth factor component has to be factored in, too,” he said

Cost would be $550 for training of the school board. The training would occur after the Nov. 6 election. Currently, the board is using the Michigan Association of School Board (MASB) tool to evaluate the superintendent. Cost of training for this tool was $840. The proposal will be put on the agenda for the next School Board meeting for possible approval.

– Kirsten Isbell