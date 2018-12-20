New owner, new biz ideas for downtown

So, the saying goes when the opportunity comes knocking, answer the door. That’s what City of the Village of Clarkston residents Brandon and Mallory Still are hoping to do — answer the door on a new business approach for the city.

Still is jumping through city hoops as he turns 21 N. Main Street, the long-time retail mainstay, Clarkston Country Store & Main Street Antiques, into Main Street Michigan Co-Working Center.

What’s a “co-working” center?

According to Still, a co-working center is a relatively newer business concept which takes into account the growing number of people who work remotely. Still has gotten rid of all the old retail shelving and is finishing up creating an open floor plan with desks, chairs and a “conference” room where people share the space and office amenities for a fee.

“It’s not a retail center,” Still said recently. “I think there is a misunderstanding with some in the city that we’ll will have retail vendors in stalls.”

Still said some of the types of businesses that are looking to utilize the space include a self publishing consultant, a manufacture’s representative, a social media marketing expert and an insurance agent.

The second floor is an apartment, which Still hopes to make into “short term” stay accommodations. Still goes to the city planning commission this coming January. More information about the business can be found at the website, MainStreetMi.com.

– Don Rush