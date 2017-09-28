New plan for city hall expansion

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

This town’s taking another shot at expanding city hall, after Clarkston City Council voted unanimously, Sept. 25, to approve $2,000 to go out for bid.

The Facilities Committee, including Rich Little, chair, and Steve Wylie, Karen Eckert, Jason Kneisc, David Marsh, Frank Schoebel, and Dennis Ritter, recommended a 1,600-square-foot expansion of the building in Depot Park, costing less than $250,000.

“A very modest expansion,” Little said. “It’s a very scaled back set of additions to this building. We haven’t spent a dime yet. We’re here to ask for some money already budgeted.”

It would include expanding the city hall building about eight feet to the back and side for offices, storage rooms, and a bigger meeting area. Public access would be through a window with a buzz-in locked door, improving security, with a public bathroom up front and employee bathroom behind the door.

The expansion would provide much needed storage, Ritter said.

“It’s going to be a vast improvement,” he said. “This is the most impressive and the most sensible plan I’ve seen. It makes the most sense to pursue this.”

The committee recommends a bareboned approach to determine the costs, then add to it if possible, Little said.

“It need to come in at doable cost or we’ll flunk again,” he said.

The city leased a 2,400-square-foot facility at 3 E. Church Street for DPW equipment for $2,200 a month, until 2015.

In 2016, Clarkston City Council debated and approved a plan to expand city hall and DPW facility, and put the project out for bid. Bids came in at $500,000 or more, and were rejected by City Council as too high.

“Last time turned out be pretty expensive,” Little said.

Since then, the city signed a two-year lease for building space at the Baylis Farm property north of the city limits on M-15. Current rent is $700 a month.

The building there has no heat, and with escalating rent could cost about $250,000 over the next 20 years, Little said.

***

A parking kiosk is approved for installation in the Main and Washington parking lot, but work is still needed on the project, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“We’re working on doing the details right now,” Smith said at the Sept. 25 City Council meeting. “The banking information is more complicated than it sounds.”

The city needs to create a new account to keep kiosk revenues separate from the resst of the budget, and connect it to the kiosk software.

“The goal of having it installed by the end of September is slipping away,” the city manager said. “If it is installed by the end of October, I’ll be very happy.”