New plants soon on Mill Race

Volunteers joined the Clinton River Watershed Council and Clarkston DPW workers in cleaning up the Mill Race banks in Depot Park, Aug. 22.

They worked to remove existing vegetation and install an erosion-control mat on the west side of the stream, off Depot Road.

They’ll be back on Saturday, Sept. 22, to plant about 2,000 native plants from the outlet to the bridge.

“The plants will be arranged to maximize beautification of the bank while also controlling erosion,” said City Manager Jonathan Smith. “We do need some help – volunteers are actively being sought.”

The project is funded by Friends of Depot Park and a $5,000 grant from CRWC, and is in consultation with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Oakland Water Resource Commission, Smith said.

Of the grant, $1,000 will be set aside to maintain the plants, he said.

– Phil Custodio