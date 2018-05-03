City Manager Jonathan Smith displays a new downtown historical sign for, from left, City Council member Jason Kneisc, Mayor Steven Percival, Council member Sharron Catallo, Clerk Sandy Miller, and the audience. City Council voted 6-0 to approve the placement of two new Clarkston Community Historical Society markers at Washington and Main streets, and 71 N. Main Street. They join a series of signs in and around downtown about Henry Ford’s involvement in Clarkston history. Photo by Phil Custodio