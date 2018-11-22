New speed signs, patrols on Holcomb Road

City Council voted unanimously, Nov. 12, to approve two speed-control signs and police patrols on Holcomb Road for a total of $9,470.

As recommended by the Planning Commission, the two 13-inch Radarsign LED solar-powered, your-speed-is signs, with software, shipping, and two-year warranty, will cost $7,500.

The signs will be mounted on posts on the 25 mph Holcomb Road, one for the northbound lane just north of Depot Road, and another southbound at Surrey Lane

Thirty hours of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office patrols in the first month will cost $1,970.

The city will monitor the signs and patrols’ impact on speed for 90 days before considering expansion or relocation.

Price quotes were also received from Traffic Safety Corporation, $5,400 for two 12-inch signs, two-year warranty, with solar panels, software, and shipping not included; PhontonPlay, $5,900 for two 12-inch signs, solar panels and two-year warranty, software and shipping not included; OKSolar, $9,947, for two 12-inch signs, one-year warranty; and Information Display Company, $10,372, two 15-inch signs, with software, shipping, and two-year warranty

The Planning Commission recommended funding from the parking fund, which has a balance of about $27,000. However, the City Council directed the money to come from the city fund balance, saying the parking fund was earmarked for parking lot and road maintenance, and new parking.

The Planning Commission considered speedbumps, but found they were too expensive and impractical for the area, said commission Chair Rich Little.

The two signs, which will also record vehicle volume and speed data, will hopefully be installed before winter, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.