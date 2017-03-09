New treasurer for Clarkston





New Treasurer Gregory Cote’ brings dozens of years of banking experience to the city.

“This is a great community – I’m excited to have the opportunity to lend my support to it,” said Cote’, 54, resident of Clinton Township. “I’m humbled and honored.”

He retired from Chase Bank after 28 years in the commercial loan area, working with small businesses in the last 16 years.

“Municipal work is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

The city posted the job listing on its website, as well as with the Michigan Municipal League, Kelly Services, and its auditor, and received nine applications, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Four of the nine had the necessary education and field experience. One candidate with municipal experience dropped out, and the other three were interviewed, Smith said.

“I was impressed with all three,” he said. “They are all solid candidates. One (Cote’) rose to the top. He’s very motivated and very excited about the job.”

Percival asked City Council if they wanted to search for more candidates.

“Do you want more,” he asked. “Let’s make sure all are in agreement with what Jonathan is trying to do.”

City Council voted 5-0, Feb. 27, to approve the hire, pending background check, which was successful. Former Treasurer Sandra Barlass will assist in the transition, Smith said.

– Phil Custodio