Newcomer on council

Scott Reynolds joined Clarkston City Council this week after a successful campaign, earning 191 votes in last Tuesday’s election.

“I was pleased with the results. It shows that hard work, dedication and persistence pay off,” said Reynolds, who ran for council for the first time and receiving 25.92 percent of the vote. “We were able to attract a very diverse group of voters by delivering an open and transparent message.”

Three seats were up for a vote in the Nov. 7 election. Incumbent Eric Haven received the most votes, with 197 ballots cast for him, 26.73 percent of the total.

“I appreciate those who voted for me and promise to serve to the best of my ability,” Haven said. “As I said in various statements during the election, I will work to serve the community as a whole and preserve the safeguards of our historic city.”

Those safeguards include city-hood, good zoning, and the historic district, he said.

“Many stalwart men and women have worked diligently over the years to establish the quality of our community. I will work and encourage others to build upon their solid foundation,” Haven said.

Incumbent Jason M. Kneisc was returned to City Council with 174 votes, 23.61 percent.

“When you really dive into the numbers it gets very interesting,” Kneisc said. “For instance, there were 336 total voters, but of those, 268 were undervotes, meaning they only voted for one or two individuals, which definitely points to some divisiveness. Another interesting data point is that only 24 votes separated all four candidates.”

Incumbent David Marsh fell short of re-election by one vote, with 173 ballots cast for him, 23.47 percent.

Reynolds’ campaign included walking all over the city to meet as many residents as possible.

“It proved to be a great history lesson,” he said. “People in our town are very talkative and the notion of being an independent candidate resulted in some very good discussions. I actually think that having made this investment in our town better prepares me for the City Council position that I was elected to. I am looking forward to getting to work.”

Discussions about historic preservation and the FOIA lawsuit, especially those led by Mayor Steve Percival, residents like Cory Johnston, and The Clarkston News seemed to resonate with voters, Kneisc said.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I am always open to healthy discussion about the village. The best way to move forward is together,” he said.

Election day was a long and cold 13 hour day, but was enjoyable, Reynolds said.

“I really appreciate the people that voted for me. Many came out into the parking lot to meet with me after they had voted,” he said. “For those that did not vote for me – I have no issue with that – it’s the natural part of our democratic process. As I have stated many times, I ran as an independent meaning I am open to listening to good ideas regardless of who presents them. We may not always agree on every issue but it is my sincere hope that we can always maintain a high level of respect for one another.”

Voter turnout in Clarkston was 40.93 percent, with 336 voters participating out of 821 who are registered.

Countywide voter turnout was 19.85 percent, according to the county clerk.

“Voting is taken seriously here – I love it,” said city Clerk Sandy Miller.