News in Brief

Planning appointments

Clarkston City Council voted, Dec. 12, to appoint Rob Bondy, Eric Haven, Frank Schoebel, and Joe Luginski to Clarkston Planning Commission.

Bondy, Haven, and Schoebel’s appointments were unanimous. Council member Haven recused himself from the vote for himself.

The vote for Luginski was 4-3, with Haven, Mayor Steve Percival, and council members Rick Detkowski and Sue Wylie voting “Yes,” and council members Sharron Catallo, Jason Kneisc, and David Marsh voting “no.”

Commission members Derek Werner and Elizabeth Rogers were not reappointed due to lack of training.

Mike Sabol, former council and commission member, said Werner and Rogers tried to get the required training but were unable to.

“I believe they made the due effort,” Sabol said.

A proposal to expand the commission to seven members was postponed to a later meeting.

City DDA proposed

Clarkston Mayor Steve Percival wants City Council to consider creating a Downtown Development Authority for the city.

“There are some opportunities on the horizon that may bring in addition tax revenue if you have a DDA in place,” Percival said at the Dec. 12 meeting.

The DDA could work together with Main Street Oakland County, a county-based economic development program in which the city is an affliate member, he said. A DDA would allow the city to capture growth in tax revenue for use in public improvements in the area. The council tabled the proposal.

Rep. Tedder selected

State Rep. Jim Tedder of Clarkston was elected to serve as majority associate speaker pro tempore for the 2017-2018 legislative session of the Michigan House of Representatives.

“It’s an honor to be selected by my colleagues to serve as a member of the House leadership team next session,” Tedder said.

Tedder serves as vice chair of the Committee on Workforce and Talent Development, and is a member of the Committees on Education, Health Policy, and Communications and Technology.