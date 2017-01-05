News in Brief

Hoops for Troops

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Clarkston Girls Basketball fourth annual Hoops for Troops, set for Feb. 7.

Sponsorships are available include Free Throw, Jump Shot, Three Pointer and Buzzer Beater. The Buzzer Beater includes name on the back of the event T-shirt; name on event program; name event flyer; mentioned at halftime; and recognition in a Letter to the Editor to The Clarkston News.

Donations are due by Jan. 9 for sponsors to be included on the T-shirts. For more information, please contact Megan Goldberg at at HoopsForTheTroops@ gmail.com.

The event is held in honor for 2006 Clarkston High School graduate Jenna Beno who passed away October 2012 from injuries she sustained while serving in Iraq.

All funds raised during Hoops for Troops is donated to North Oakland County Veterans Treatment Court.

Essay Contest

The Clarkston Area Optimist Club invites all students in the Clarkston Schools area to participate in their Essay Contest.

The topic for the 700-800 word essay is “Chasing Optimism in the Face of Challenges.”

Students must be under the age of 18 years old as of Oct. 1, 2016, and have not graduated from high school.

For rules and an OI Essay Contest application, go to Clarkstonoptimists.org. For any additional information, email info@clarkstonoptimists.org.

Entries are due Feb. 3, to Clarkston Optimists, PO Box 891, Clarkston 48347.