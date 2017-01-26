News in Brief

Assessing director

Assistant Director of Accessing Christine Ritchie will serve as acting assessor with limited authority until a new assessor is hired, the Independence Township Board decided, Jan. 17.

Interviews for a new director of accessing for Independence Township will start soon, said Supervisor Pat Kittle.

Unemployment rate

Matthew Gibb, deputy county executive of Oakland County Economic Development and Community Affairs, presented the Oakland County Economic Development Update to the Independence Township Board at their Jan. 17 meeting.

Gibb informed the board the Oakland County unemployment rate is at 4.1 percent, though it’s also the third consecutive month there’s been a decrease in the participation rate of the labor force.

City committees

The proposed Clarkston Facilities Committee of Karen Eckert, Jason Kneisc, Rich Little, David Marsh, Steve Percival, Dennis Ritter, and Steve Wylie was appoved unanimously by City Council, Jan. 23.

The city Parking Committee’s proposed membership of Council members Rick Detkowski and Jason Kneisc, Jennifer Radcliff, Mike and Trena Besch, Erich Lines, and Kay Pearson was also approved unanimously, minus Mike Besch.

Charity week

Clarkston High School hosts Charity Week beginning on Monday with C-Factor Talent Show at the high school’s performing arts center, 7 p.m.

The boys basketball teams host Chad Tough night on Tuesday with a kids carnival at 5 p.m.