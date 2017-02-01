News in Brief

Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up on Tuesday, Feb. 14. We’ll be celebrating the holiday in the Feb. 8 edition – send your love announcements with wedding, engagement, or couple pictures to ClarkstonNews@gmail.com by Monday.

Homework club

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance needs volunteers for its after-school Homework Club program, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 3:3-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays when school is in session.

The first group includes students in grades 6-7, and the second group, 3-5. Thursday second sessions are particularly short on volunteers.

Volunteers, who range from high school students to retirees, spend 45 minutes helping students keep on task with homework and related material.

Homework Club takes place at Bridgewater Park Apartments, 5837 Upland Drive, Apartment 104, in Independence Township.

For more information, call Jan Scislowicz, Homework Club chair, at 248- 431-4067.

Tree sale

The Oakland Conservation District is looking for volunteers from April 25-29 to help prepare for its Spring Tree and Shrub Sale, which is on Saturday, April 29,10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Waterford Oaks Greenhouse.

The sale offers a wide variety or native and non-invasive species of trees and plants, and is the organization’s primary source of funding. Proceeds fund partnerships with other natural resource organizations, Oakland County Parks and Recreation, and MSU Extension on their projects.

Volunteers, who will help unload trees and shrubs, and bundle up orders, earn a two percent discount for each hour they volunteer, with a maximum of a 20 percent discount toward the 2018 sale.

Oakland Conservation District, based in Deer Lake Center, 7150 Dixie Highway, Suite 2, offers programs and services such as neighborhood conservation education and assistance, MAEAP verification, and USDA Farm and Wildlife Programs, and helps identify and manage invasive species.

For more information, check www.oaklandconservationdistrict.org. To volunteer, call Patrick Costello, chairman, at 248-459-2221.