News in Brief

Final Sashabaw work

Designs for the North Sashabaw Road Project are around 40 percent complete, said Nancy Faught of Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc. to Independence Township Board, Feb. 7.

Supervisor Pat Kittle said the project will widen and repave Sashabaw Road from Flemings Lake Road to Clarkston Road. This is the final phase of the Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Plan.

Faught said the project will widen the road slightly and give most of it a new curb, gutter, lights, safety path, and a new storm and sanitary sewer.

Though the original plan was to start construction in 2018, Kittle estimates 2019 or 2020 will be more likely because they need to get the funding nailed down.

The cost of the project is estimated at $5.53 million. Kittle said he hopes to get funding from the road commission, the state, the county, federal safety funds and contributions from local businesses.

New Brady lighting

Independence Township Board accepted a bid proposal for updating the electrical system for Brady Lodge, one of the final stages of its renovation, Feb. 7.

The upgrade will include new lighting, ceiling fans, switches, dimmers, emergency lighting, outside lights and a power source for a security system.

They accepted a bid from Oak Electric for labor services for an amount not to exceed $19,500 and a $3,000 contingency for project changes. Oak Electric estimates the upgrade will be completed within three weeks.

Sewer fees accepted

An agreement for Lancaster Lakes II, LLC, to pay $81,945.88 to Independence Township was approved, Feb. 7.

The amount was owed to the township because Lancaster Lakes didn’t increase their sewer usage Residential Equivalence Unit (REU) factor, as required for apartments and modular homes. In 2014, the board approved a one REU increase, based on a rate study. During a recent internal audit of REU assignments, they discovered Lancaster Lakes didn’t increase from 0.6 to one.

The agreement with Lancaster Lakes waives the late penalties and allows payment of the balance over a two-year period in eight equal installments to be paid quarterly. The repayment will be interest free due to the township’s share of fault in the billing error.