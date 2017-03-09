News in Brief

Spring forward

Turn your clocks ahead an hour this Sunday morning, as Daylight Savings begins, March 12.

You’ll lose an hour, but you’ll get it back in the fall.

Yoga for SCAMP,

Blessings in Backpack

Kathy Noble teaches Yin Yoga every Sunday night from 7-8 p.m. at Clarkston Hot Yoga.

This is a donation-based class, with the donations benefiting Clarkston SCAMP and Blessings in a Backpack.

“We’ve raised over $1,500 since the first of the year,” Noble said. “You need not be a member of CHY to attend. Ages 10 and up are welcome and no prior yoga experience is needed as this is a slow, stretching yoga class in a warm, candlelit room – relaxing, rejuvenating, and restorative.”

Call 248-561-2200.

Pups and Popcorn

Canine Companions Rescue Center hosts a Pups and Popcorn Event at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 18, at Oxford 7 Theater, 48 S Washington Street in Oxford.

The event will include a Puppy kissing booth, and free admission to the showing of “Secret Life of Pets.”

Bring a bag of dry dog food and/or donations for the dog rescue, for a voucher for a free 46 ounce bag of popcorn.

The Clarkston-based center’s Paws Project community outreach initiative will also be signing up families in need of low cost spay and neuter services.

For more information, call 248-980-5533.

Job fair

Weingartz hosts a job fair to hire full- and part-time employees at its Independence Township location, 6585 Dixie Highway, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 18.

Forty positions are available at its Clarkston, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills and Utica locations in customer service, service technicians, sales representative, and shipping and receiving support staff. Bring resumes and meet with human resource representatives and managers for immediate interviews and placement.