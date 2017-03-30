News in Brief

New vote equipment

Independence Township is getting a new high-speed alternative-vote counter from Oakland County.

The machine counts 100 ballots per minute, and was received at no cost to the township, said Clerk Barbara Pallotta at the March 22 township board meeting.

Rezoning for station

The Independence Township Board voted, March 22, to approve rezoning a limited industrial property on the west side of White Lake Road, north of Andersonville Road, to planned-development zoning

Alex’s Market Planned Unit Development will include a fueling station, market and bistro when it is completed. The fueling station will be a Mobil station with 12 pumps. The developers aim to break ground within the next two months.

Brady Lodge work

Renovations to Baycourt Park’s Brady Lodge approved at the March 22 Township Board meeting include six replacement heat vents.

The vents were installed in the lodge for an unbudgeted cost of $2,400. The board approved a budget amendment at the meeting. The board also accepted a proposal for concrete replacement at Brady Lodge. The concrete apron under the front porch is cracked, uneven and not ADA compliant. The board accepted a proposal to replace the concrete for a price not to exceed $12,244 with a contingency of $2,000. This project also required the approval of a budget amendment.

Budget amendments

Independence Township Board voted, March 22, to approve nine amendments to the 2017 budget, most moving unused funds from 2016.

The amendments total $2,452,387, including $10,683 transferred to 2017’s Invasive Species budget from the 2016 budget; $65,000 added to the 2017 Cemetery Budget; $4,800 to Secure-It, DSS Corporation, for document hosting services; $100,000 from Road Commission for Oakland County to the township for the North Sashabaw Road Engineering Project and $326,014 to expenditures; and $816,903 transferred to revenues for SAW Grant reimbursement and $1,089,204 in expenditures for costs incurred.