News in Brief

Work on Sashabaw

The Road Commission for Oakland County’ upcoming concrete slab replacement projects include Sashabaw Road from Maybee to Waldon roads in Independence Township, July 27 through Aug. 30.

Sashabaw is one of five projects planned in coming weeks.

During construction, all roads will remain open to traffic, but will have intermittent lane closures for construction crews.

The contractor for these projects is Cipparrone Contracting, Inc. of Southfield.

When concrete is poured, there is a seven day curing process before cars can drive over the new slabs. This means that there will be lanes closed with barricades, but no workers may be present during this time.

This work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change.

For more information on the projects, visit rcocweb.org.

Stonewood project

At their June 20 meeting, the Independence Township Board approved an introduction and first reading of proposed amendments to zoning ordinance regulations on the property located on the west side of Stonewood Drive, south of Dixie Highway.

The location, known as the Parks of Stonewood PUD, was originally intended for retail, restaurant or office properties.

The zoning change would allow a 77,232-square foot, 113 bed skilled nursing facility to be built on the property.

The second reading of the amendment will take place at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting.

For more information, call the Independence Township Clerk’s Office, 248-625-5111.

Battle at Big House

Cheer on your hometown gridiron heroes as they open the season against Lapeer at University of Michigan for Battle at the Big House at 7 p.m., Aug. 25.

Tickets are now on sale for $10 each at the Clarkston High School Athletic Office Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets and Game Day T-shirts can also be purchased at www.clarkstonfootball.com.