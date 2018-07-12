News in Brief

Street sweeper

The city’s new street sweeper attachment for its skidsteer track loader is expected to arrive by next week.

City Councl approved the purchase from Weingartz on April 29.

When it arrives, the city will resume sweeping the streets, said City Council Jonathan Smith.

Playground train

The painting of the Depot Park playground train, Evan’s Choo-Choo, is complete and awaiting repair of a rusted panel, installation of new wood seats and floors, and leg extensions, after which it will be cemented in place, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Political signs

With the Michigan primary election coming up Aug. 7, City Manager Jonathan Smith has reminders about the city sign ordinance.

Political signs up to 2-by-3-feet in size are allowed on private property, 60 days before an election and 14 days afterwards. Sandwich board signs and signs placed within city right-of-ways are prohibited and will be removed, Smith said.

Cyclones tryouts

The Cyclones are holding baseball tryouts for 2019 on July 24, 26 and 28 at First Baptist Church of Clarkston.

Tryouts on Tuesday, July 24 are open for 8U, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.; and 9U, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Tryouts on Thursday, July 26 are open for 10U, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.; and 11U, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Tryouts on Saturday, July 28 are open for 8U, from 10 – 11:30 a.m.; 9U, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.; 10U, from 1 – 2:30 p.m.; and 11U, 2:30 – 4 p.m. Age is determined as of May 1, 2019.

For more information or to register, contact Bill Collins at 734-306-5490 or bd500@yahoo.com, or contact Kyle Wilson at 248-508-1855 or kylejwilson@me.com.

First Baptist Church of Clarkston is located at 5972 Paramus in the Village of Clarkston.

Road work

Davisburg Road between Milford Road and Tindall Road in Springfield Township will have intermittent lane closures for road repaving this week.

The work will be done by the Road Commission for Oakland County.