News in Brief

New council location

Starting in January, Clarkston City Council will meet at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road.

This is to allow more people to attend council meetings in a more user-friendly environment, said City Mananger Jonathan Smith in his weekly report.

“In 2018, many of our council meetings were limited to standing room only and, on several occasions, we even exceeded the Fire Marshall’s stated capacity,” Smith said.

Other city meetings, such as Planning Commission, Historic District Commission, and committee meetings, will continue to be held in the City Hall office, Smith said.

City trash pickup?

Clarkston will look into a city-wide trash service after residents indicated interest in it, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“I asked for feedback about the idea of establishing a city-wide trash service. I received about 15 email responses plus several in-person responses, all in favor of the idea,” Smith said in his weekly report to businesses.

Administration will investigate the cost, look at sample contracts, and survey addition residents and businesses, Smith said.

Upsides include a negotiated price for all residents and one day of trash pickup, instead of several collection companies operating in the city on different days.

The downside would be loss of competition and choice for residents, Smith said.

Trash pickup companies receive licenses to operate in Clarkston, as well as Independence Township.

The purchase of Smith Disposal by Advanced Disposal last year led to rate increases and complaints from customers throughout this year.