News in Brief

Parking revenue

In the month of December, net parking income was $7,959, a 24 percent increase over November.

A total of 2,554 vehicles paid for parking in the Washington & Main lot, a 45 percent increase. A total of 163 citations were written, a 20 percent intentional decrease from November, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

Photo contest

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder, R-Independence Township, is sponsoring a photo contest asking people to send her their picturesque photographs of Clarkston, Independence Township, Waterford Township, and Lake Angelus. The top three winning entries will be framed and displayed in her Lansing office.

“I’m excited to see what people consider to be the most photogenic locations in the 43rd House District,” Schroeder said. “I look forward to sharing the beauty of Oakland County with everyone who visits this office.”

The photographer must be a resident of the 43rd House District and will be invited to join her in Lansing for the unveiling of the photo. The runners-up will hang in the lobby area of the office. She will also be conducting a “people’s choice award” through her Facebook page.

Send photos by Friday, Feb. 8, to AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov, or www.facebook.com/StateRepSchroeder.