Next stop – nationals for Bosart

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Georgia Bosart is focused on basketball right now, but before she became immersed with being on the court she was on the greens qualifying for the National Drive, Chip & Putt competition in 2018.

The Sashabaw Middle School sixth grader is one of four from Michigan who qualified during the regional competition to go to nationals, which is the Sunday prior the 2018 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in April

She scored a total of 131 between the drive, chip and putt round and won by 23 points. She will compete with ten other girls in the 10-11 age group.

“I was just calm, chilled,” she said when she found out she won her regional competition at Muirfield Village, Sept. 16.

Bosart competed in the Drive, Chip & Putt competition two times prior with winning districts her first year. She lost in the sub-regional, coming in fourth place.

“I lost in chipping,” she explained. “I didn’t do that well.”

She admitted she began to take golf more seriously this past spring with beginning golf lessons during vacation in Georgia.

When she came back to Michigan and the weather broke, she worked once a week with one of the pros at Oakhurst Golf & Country Club.

“I realized I am good,” she shared on what made her choose to focus more on golf. “I really like it and my brother plays it, too, so why not. Once played more realized I am good.”

Between each competition she developed more in strength which helped as her competition was better each event.

“I’ve grown more confident with my swing,” she said. “There were definitely things I changed with my putting stroke. My chipping, I didn’t really think about – just worked at it. My drives, one year I got one out of bounds so for this year I got two of my drives in and I was totally confident.”

Bosart has been golfing for three years and competes on the Top 50 Junior Tour. She has won three events over the last two years in the co-ed 11-years-old and under division.

Allison Cui, PJ Maybank III and Josh Lavely will also represent Michigan during the national competition.

Bosart will start preparing for the event during mid-winter break to get the fundamentals down. Until then she is in basketball mode and playing with the Wolfpack.

Bosart is the daughter of Laura and Robert Bosart.