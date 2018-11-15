Nice-city candidates reelected

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Incumbents Sue Wylie and Rick Detkowski ran together for re-election to City Council, and both came out on top in the Nov. 6 election.

“In both this election and the Council election two years ago, Rick Detkowski and I were the top two vote-getters, and those results indicate that twice, voters responded favorably to our message to ‘Have a Nice City,'” said Wylie, who received 325 votes, 25.29 percent of the 1,285 total.

“In my two years on Council I have tried to reduce friction between residents and elected officials and attempted to reassure voters that I want all city officials to work together to allow Clarkston to function at its best,” Wylie said.

“I think the election results speak loudly to people being fed up with the drama,” said Detkowski, who received 309 votes, 24.39 percent. “So, to those who feed the ugliness and always have, take a look at the scoreboard. Maybe it’s time to rethink your tactics.”

Al Avery earned the third seat on City Council with 262 votes, 20.39 percent.

“The turnout was incredible. It shows me that the residents are engaged in the political process and are paying attention to what is happening both locally and nationally,” Avery said.

Turnout was 67.4 percent in the city, with 553 of 820 registered voters casting ballots, said City Manager Jonathan Smith.

“For those that voted for me I’d like to say thank you. It is very humbling to receive the support that I did from the residents of this great town,” Avery said. “To those that did not vote for me I hope that you give me the opportunity to earn your support in the next two years. I work for all of the residents whether they voted for me or not.”

His goal is to work with Mayor Eric Haven and the other members of the Council to put the city in a stronger financial position.

“To make sure that the residents and businesses are getting value for the taxes that they pay,” Avery said.

Elected for a one-year term to replace new Mayor Eric Haven on City Council was former Council member David Marsh, earning 279 votes, 58.74 percent of a total of 475.

“We had a record turnout which is fantastic. I’m glad to be serving on council and look forward to the year ahead,” Marsh said. “I want to thank the residents that voted for me. I greatly appreciate their support. I welcome those that didn’t vote for me to contact me with any concerns they may have. I am looking forward to working with the new mayor and council to support our community and be the voice of the residents that elected us.”

Sharron Catallo, who served for more than 20 years as mayor and council member for the city and village before that, fell short of re-election, with 245 votes, 19.07 percent. Challenger Hampton Swayne received 138 votes, 10.47 percent. Challenger Michael E. Cascone received 193 votes, 40.63 percent, for the one-year seat.

“Every one of our new Council are all experienced,” Cascone said. “For those of you that voted for me – thanks! My belief that I would bring skills to the table was real. But I don’t think of it as anyone voting against me. Rather the community voted for David because you felt he was experienced and more qualified for the position. Frankly I agree. But a little competition now and then ain’t a bad thing.”

Wylie said she will continue to listen to residents’ concerns, carefully evaluate the available options, and choose the common-sense solution for our city.

“To those who voted for me, thank you for your continued confidence,” she said. “To those who did not vote for me, I am open to hearing about your concerns, and to courteous dialogue.”

She is in favor of maintaining the historic character of the city while managing its new-found popularity and allowing the city to look for opportunities to increase revenue.

“I moved to Clarkston because I love the charm and historic character of the city,” she said. “I hope that the elected officials plus the staff of Clarkston can work together, and work with residents and business owners, to allow the city to function well.”

“To those who supported us during the campaign and with your votes, we cannot thank you enough,” Detkowski said. “To those who voted against us, come to the table and work with us on solutions.”

His goals are to keep working on parking, try to bridge personal gaps, and to not lose the progress made.

“There are many other things to get done as well, so let’s get to work. Step up and show up,” he said. “If you care enough to complain then you care enough to contribute. Above all else, I’m looking forward to not campaigning for another two years.”