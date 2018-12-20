‘No’ to park easement

City Council voted unanimously, Dec. 10, to turn down a request by the North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy (NOHLC) for a Depot Park easement agreement.
The conservancy proposed the easement this past August to place about 29 acres of Depot Park into a protected NOHLC land conservancy. The easement would protect the wetlands area in perpetuity from development to preserve the natural environment.
The Planning Commission recommended against the easement, citing loss of control for the city and lack of new value. Also, they believe City Council will continue to be good stewards and protectors of the park, and plans for wetlands conservation, walkways, and other natural uses are already being discussed by Friends of Depot Park.
“We have the council who can protect it,” said Rich Little, commission chair at the City Council meeting. “We don’t see where the threat comes from.”
Easement agreements are more for private property by owners looking to leave a legacy, Little said. Also, legal fees could reach $50,000, control of the land would be placed with NOHLC, and maintenance costs for phragmites control, tree removal, clean up, and other wetland tasks would continue to be city expenses, he said.
– Phil Custodio
City Council voted unanimously, Dec. 10, to turn down a request by the North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy (NOHLC) for a Depot Park easement agreement.
Accolades to the city council for voting against this! The NOHLC convinced the Independence Township board into putting a “green space” tax increase proposal on the ballot awhile back. Once voters were told that the money would be used to purchase “easements” from private property owners, property that taxpayers could never use, it was rightly shot it down.
The notion that the public should hand over public property, or pay for easements to sign over to a private group (NOHLC) that would give that group the decision making process over what “easements” to buy, how to take care of them, and then leaving taxpayers with the bill deserves to be voted down. This is the right decision by the Clarkston city council. Bravo!