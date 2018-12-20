‘No’ to park easement

City Council voted unanimously, Dec. 10, to turn down a request by the North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy (NOHLC) for a Depot Park easement agreement.

The conservancy proposed the easement this past August to place about 29 acres of Depot Park into a protected NOHLC land conservancy. The easement would protect the wetlands area in perpetuity from development to preserve the natural environment.

The Planning Commission recommended against the easement, citing loss of control for the city and lack of new value. Also, they believe City Council will continue to be good stewards and protectors of the park, and plans for wetlands conservation, walkways, and other natural uses are already being discussed by Friends of Depot Park.

“We have the council who can protect it,” said Rich Little, commission chair at the City Council meeting. “We don’t see where the threat comes from.”

Easement agreements are more for private property by owners looking to leave a legacy, Little said. Also, legal fees could reach $50,000, control of the land would be placed with NOHLC, and maintenance costs for phragmites control, tree removal, clean up, and other wetland tasks would continue to be city expenses, he said.

– Phil Custodio