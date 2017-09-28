NOHLC celebrates 45 years

Clarkston’s land conservancy, The North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy, is celebrating 45 years of preserving land and water in Northern Oakland County. To celebrate, they are hosting a “Wild Night Out” fundraiser on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the White Lake Oaks Country Club, 991 N. Williams Lake Road.

“Although this is our annual fundraiser, this one is extra special because we will be honoring one of the founders of the conservancy Tom Bullen,” says Bob Inskeep. “Because of his original vision and the work of others, we have helped preserve what’s great about Northern Oakland County.”

With its many lakes, lush wetlands and standing forests, Northern Oakland County is not only a beautiful place to live, but is a valuable ecosystem that includes the headwaters of Clinton, Shiawassee, Huron and Flint Rivers, Inskeep said.

The tireless volunteers of the NOHLC non-profit are determined to keep it that way.

In a period of rapid development ever northward, the NOHLC has been able to save some of the most beautiful and ecologically important areas of the county. To date, the organization has helped to protect 1,504 acres of public and private land.

“There is so much more land to protect,” Inskeep said. “Wild Night Out is a way that supporters turn out to learn about the latest protection efforts and contribute while enjoying a great party.”

The NOHLC relies on grants and donations to keep going and their annual Wild Night Out fundraiser is their largest event. The night includes both silent and live auctions, music, dinner and dancing. Some of the large live auction items include 6 days, 7 nights at a resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains, an M-1 Concourse Driving Experience, a weekend getaway to Michigan’s Old Mission Peninsula, and tickets to the North Pole Express. Details are available on the conservancy’s website at www.nohlc.org.

Tickets are $75, and available until Sept. 29 by calling the office 248-795-2808 or purchasing online through www.NOHLC.org.