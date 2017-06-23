Norris Gray Counts of Davisburg went home to be with Jesus on June 21, 2017 at the age of 79.

He was beloved husband of Kay (Armstrong) Counts for 54 years; Loving father of Polly (Brent) Pearson, Molly (Steve) McClelland, the late James Grayson and Betsy (Ian) Williams; adopted father of Bill Downey; proud grandfather of Gray (Rachel), Lincoln and Del Pearson, Bryce, Ryan and Bailey McClelland and Garreth Williams; Happy great grandfather of Wren Pearson; son-in-law of Esther Armstrong.





Gray was born in Dog Branch, Virginia on June 7, 1938 to Sidney and June Counts. He retired as a Commander from the United States Navy after serving 20 years including time spent in Vietnam. Gray also retired as a designer from General Motors. He was a member of the Waypoint Free Methodist Church in Clarkston and a member of the Gideon’s International.

Friends may visit Friday, June 23, 5-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday 11 a.m. at Waypoint Free Methodist Church, Clarkston. Interment Wixom Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon International.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com