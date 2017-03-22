Notice to creditors, 3-16-17

state of michigan FILE NO:
probate court 2017-374, 794-DE
county of oakland
notice to creditors
Decedent’s Estate
Estate of Gus Gilbert. Date of birth: 5/1/1923
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gus Gilbert, died 1/10/2017
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jon B. Munger, personal representative or proposed personal representative to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 and the named personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
March 16, 2017
Munger & Associates, P.C.
Jon B. Munger P54736 Jon B. Munger
4545 Clawson Tank Dr, Ste 100
Clarkston, MI 48346
248.618.1200
