Notice to creditors, 3-16-17

state of michigan FILE NO:

probate court 2017-374, 794-DE

county of oakland

notice to creditors

Decedent’s Estate

Estate of Gus Gilbert. Date of birth: 5/1/1923

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Gus Gilbert, died 1/10/2017

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jon B. Munger, personal representative or proposed personal representative to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 and the named personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

March 16, 2017

Munger & Associates, P.C.

Jon B. Munger P54736

4545 Clawson Tank Dr, Ste 100

Clarkston, MI 48346

248.618.1200